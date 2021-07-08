Cancel
Energy Industry

Small Hydropower (SHP) Market on Track to Play Decisive Role in Sustainable Development, States Fairfield Market Research

bostonnews.net
 15 days ago

A pressing need to minimize the carbon footprint of the electricity generation industry has led to large-scale acceptance of renewable energy on a global level. Several policies such as subsidies, feed-in tariffs, power purchase agreements (PPA) and reduction of import/export tariffs that encourage the growth of the hydropower market have been introduced. Hydropower accounted for the bulk of renewable electricity generated worldwide in 2019 and this is expected to continue for the foreseeable future. The hydropower market has steadily shifted towards small hydropower in the past two decades. Small hydropower plants do not necessitate large landmasses to be flooded or river systems to be disrupted making them politically feasible. At present, small hydropower accounts for less than 10% of the total hydropower capacity, providing immense opportunities for key stakeholders in the small hydropower market.

