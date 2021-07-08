I Tried The Makeshift Brown-tail Moth Trap. Here’s What Happened

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Some insects, such as butterflies and other pollinators, get a warm welcome when they visit gardens. However, there are plenty of other bugs that you definitely don't want to spot around your yard, and Japanese beetles are some of the most destructive pests of both ornamental and edible plants. These insects usually appear in May or June, snacking on vegetation into August. When you first spy the beetles munching on your roses or raspberry plants, putting out a trap might seem like a good idea. However, some experts and researchers say these devices aren't necessarily the best way to keep Japanese beetles at bay. In fact, a trap could even make your pest problem worse.