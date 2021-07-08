Self-Driving Teams Have Always Strived To Measure Safety. What If That’s Not The Hard Thing?

Tesla has finally released its Full Self-Driving update to eager fans only to caveat that it doesn't yet live up to what the name suggests. According to Digital Trends, as noticed by YouTuber Tesla Raj, the release notes of the Full Self-Driving limited access update states it may "do the wrong thing at the worst time, so you must always keep your hands on the wheel and pay extra attention to the road. Do not become complacent." The strong language could be in response to stories of fatalities that have occurred in Tesla vehicles in the past, potentially due to inattentive drivers behind the wheel.