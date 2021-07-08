Cancel
Jess Wright does hilarious impression of pal Gemma Collins in cheeky TikTok

By Brogan-Leigh Hurst
Daily Mirror
 13 days ago

Jess Wright did a hilarious impression of her good pal Gemma Collins in her latest TikTok video.

The former TOWIE babe, 35, took to her page on Thursday morning to celebrate the incredible win from England, which is taking the team through to the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

And she decided to make the most of the history-making moment by sharing a funny clip with her followers, using audio of Gemma's voice and pretending to be her.

" Big Brother, just tell the producers to bear with me because I've been up all night. Thank you," Jess mimed as she stepped into the self-proclaimed diva's shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14WNDj_0arN7zOi00
Jess Wright did a funny TikTok pretending to be Gemma (Image: jesswright77/Instagram)

The video continued: "And when I get up I'll give them entertainment, but just let me rest for a bit longer. Thank you."

She then captioned the video: "We all feeling the same this morning? …… @gemmacollins you'll love this one."

The GC did indeed find the clip funny as she commented: "Ha ha ha spot on. You take me off to a tee."

Fans also found it hilarious as they left laughing emojis under the post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PKe5C_0arN7zOi00
The TV star had her fans in stitches of laughter (Image: jesswright77/Instagram)

In recent weeks, Jess made the headlines as she lifted the lid on her special wedding role for her brother Mark.

She has made Mark, 34, the master of ceremonies on her big day as she looks forward to marrying her beau William Lee-Kemp in Majorca this September.

Although Jess was forced to delay her dream wedding by three months due to Covid, the star who has recently been named the new face of Simone Thomas Wellness, can’t wait to walk down the aisle.

Lifting the lid on her big day, Jess told The Mirror that she had to include her ‘amazing’ brother in the ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pu1An_0arN7zOi00
Gemma Collins (Image: REX/Shutterstock)

“Mark is going to be the master of ceremonies along with Will’s brother.

“He’s going to be amazing; I can’t wait for us to celebrate on the day.”

Jess, who starred alongside Mark on TOWIE for several years, has also included his wife, Michelle Keegan in her wedding party.

The brunette beauty has revealed that she’s set to have 15 bridesmaids accompany her down the aisle in September, and she couldn’t do it without her sister-in-law and close pal, Michelle.

“I have been bridesmaids for six of the girls who are going to be in my wedding party, so me being bridesmaids for them meant that I obviously wanted to have them by my side on my day.

“I’ve got a few sister-in-law's as well as my own sister and I’ve also got six best friends so it just kind of worked out that way – I've got a lot of women in my life.”

