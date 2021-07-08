Cancel
Cal's Dylan Beavers Named Second-Team Freshman All-American

By Jake Curtis
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 13 days ago
The effects of the pandemic allowed Cal outfieder Dylan Beavers, who was a sophomore this past season, to be named to Baseball America's second-team freshman All-America team.

Beavers was not an everyday player for the Golden Bears in 2020, when he started just eight of the Golden Bears' 16 games before the pandemic halted the season.

However, he rose to prominence this past season as a sophomore, quickly landing a spot in the everyday lineup and ending up leading the Pac-12 in home runs with 18 while also hitting .303.

Because the 2020 college baseball season was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Baseball America included second-year players on its 2021 freshman All-America teams.

Thus the inclusion of Beavers, who was named to the all-Pac-12 team this year.

Beavers, who is playing for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team this summer, was also named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association third-team All-America team and the NCBWA's second-team freshman All-America squad.

As a sophomore, Beavers will not be eligible for the Major League Baseball draft, which begins Sunday. Only players just out of high school or players who have completed three years of college can enter the MLB draft.

Beavers is expected to be the cornerstone of Cal's lineup next season with many key performers departing.

Cover photo of Dylan Beavers by Andrew Madsen, KLC Fotos

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport

