Construction & Heavy Equipment Telematics Market Competitive Analysis with Growth Forecast Till 2026
The global Construction & Heavy Equipment Telematics Market size is projected to reach USD 1,498 million by 2026, from an estimated value of USD 676 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.2%. Increase in demand for telematics solutions in off-highway equipment and government mandates on safety and security of off-highway equipment are the driving factors that are expected to boost the construction and heavy equipment telematics market.www.bostonnews.net
