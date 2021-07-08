Cancel
Construction & Heavy Equipment Telematics Market Competitive Analysis with Growth Forecast Till 2026

 15 days ago

The global Construction & Heavy Equipment Telematics Market size is projected to reach USD 1,498 million by 2026, from an estimated value of USD 676 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.2%. Increase in demand for telematics solutions in off-highway equipment and government mandates on safety and security of off-highway equipment are the driving factors that are expected to boost the construction and heavy equipment telematics market.

