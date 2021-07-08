Cancel
Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Market to Witness a CAGR of 19.06% during 2021 to 2027 Globally- AXIOM MRC

bostonnews.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe factors such as low price of virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation services, rising adoption of virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation, rising cases of disability among the population are likely to contribute to healthy growth of the market. New York, July, 2021: Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ added a report on global...

www.bostonnews.net

#Market Research#Market Competition#Market Trends#Market Intelligence#Virtual Rehabilitation#Cagr#Hospitals Clinics#270 Vision Ltd#Brontes Processing#Hinge Health Inc#Sword Health Inc#Mira Rehab Limited#Motek Medical#Gesturetek Inc#Geminus Qhom#Rehametrics#Virtualware Group#Motorika Medical Ltd#Neuro Rehab Vr#Healthcare Market
