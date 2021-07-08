Organic Baby Food Market: Mexican Government's Proactive Approach in Tackling Obesity Raises Profile of Organic Baby Food Market, States Fairfield Market Research
The demand for organic food has exploded recently as organic food companies have changed their marketing strategies to appeal to discerning consumers. Consumers have become especially concerned about their health and they prefer food free from any additives or chemicals. The organic baby food market has grown by leaps and bounds due to evermore women joining the workforce thereby increasing their purchasing power. It is quite a challenge for working mothers to juggle childcare with their careers and this is where organic baby foods come into play.www.bostonnews.net
