Jeep will lead the charge when it comes to electrification in North America, largely because of the success of the 4xe plug-in hybrid models introduced to date, Stellantis chief executive officer Carlos Tavares said. By 2025, every Jeep model will have a battery electric powertrain option. It is a good fit, Tavares said. Jeep is the brand of freedom, off-road adventure, and respect for nature, all of which is amplified in a vehicle that runs silently and has zero emissions.