NASA Weekly ISS Space to Ground Report for 7 July, 2021- SpaceX CRS-22 Dragon Undocking Set for Thursday

SpaceRef
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpaceX CRS-22 undocking is planned for Thursday, July 8 at 10:35 a.m. EDT, with NASA TV coverage scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. NASA and SpaceX flight control teams continue to monitor the weather and splashdown locations. Certain parameters like wind speeds and wave heights must be within certain limits to ensure the safety of the recovery teams, the science, and the spacecraft. Additional opportunities are available on July 9 and 10. The space freighter's departure had been scheduled for earlier this week but was postponed due to weather conditions off the coast of Florida.

