Hospital Supplies Market is expected to reach US$ 101.0 Bn with a CAGR of 11.9% Forecast-2027

bostonnews.net
 15 days ago

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled 'Hospital Supplies Market - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, The Global Hospital Supplies Market is expected to reach US$ 101.0 Bn in 2027 from US$ 37.9 Bn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global hospital supplies market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

