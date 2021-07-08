Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Plant-Based Strong Roots Grows U.S. Presence With Kroger Distribution Deal

By Janet Forgrieve
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Samuel Dennigan spent 10 years at his family’s Ireland-based fresh produce business, a decade that helped him develop the roots and connections he needed to branch out on his own. In 2015, Dennigan launched Strong Roots with a line of sweet potato fries, a product that had existed for a...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

250K+
Followers
60K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kroger#Plant Based Foods#U S#Whole Foods#The Good Food Institute#Sprouts#Wegmans#Ghost Truck Kitchen#Quickserve#Amazon#Fresh Direct#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Walmart
Related
AgriculturePosted by
TheSpoon

Why Plant-Based Nuggets are Gold

When I think of chicken nuggets, I think of my young son. More specifically, I remember how at one point I surreptitiously replaced his animal-based chicken nuggets and tenders with plant-based ones… and he didn’t notice (or didn’t care). That small bit of deception is why I think the plant-based chicken nugget market could be a very big deal.
Agriculturebakingbusiness.com

Efforts turn to health, plant protein for developing markets

KANSAS CITY — Making food more affordable and available in developing markets was a common topic in a July 19 presentation at the Institute of Food Technologists’ virtual FIRST conference. Michael J. Leonard, PhD, chief technology officer for Motif FoodWorks. Inc., Boston, spoke about how plant protein alternatives, currently a...
AgricultureOne Green Planet

Nestle Working on Entering Plant-Based Meat Market

According to Bloomberg, Future Meat Technologies Ltd. and Nestle SA have teamed together to bring alternative meat to the mass market. Environmental and health concerns attached to traditional animal meat have prompted more consumers to stray from eating “conventional animal products.” Now, Nestle has stepped into the plant protein game as a response.
Agriculturefooddive.com

Why chicken is taking over plant-based meat

The chicken sandwich wars were last year's news. In 2021, the poultry battle royale is over plant-based chicken. The two leading plant-based meat companies, Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, both said this month that they are launching new chicken products. Beyond Chicken Tenders were launched at about 400 restaurants nationwide on July 8. And the next week, Impossible Foods told Bloomberg it would be debuting chicken nuggets this fall.
Agriculturefooddive.com

Leveraging industry collaboration to support the future of food

Today's consumers may be further from their food than they have ever been before. But with 70% of consumers now deeming it important to purchase food made with U.S.-grown crops, U.S. soybean farmers are working hard to provide the food industry with sustainable ingredients that not only meet company goals, but also rising consumer demands.
Food & Drinksinputmag.com

Impossible Foods' chicken nuggets could be its ticket to world domination

Vegetarian and vegan friends, it’s time to stock up on ketchup and any other dipping sauces you might crave, for the Impossible Nugget is well on its way. Impossible Foods told Bloomberg that its imitation chicken nuggets are expected to launch in the United States as soon as this fall. They’ll come to restaurants first and retailers later.
Agriculturemeatpoultry.com

Meat, poultry industry organizations join Protein PACT

WASHINGTON – The Protein PACT for the People, Animals and Climate of Tomorrow, a joint initiative by 12 organizations representing the meat, poultry and dairy industry along with animal feed and ingredients, was announced on July 19. The group’s goal is to accelerate momentum and verify progress toward global sustainable...
AgriculturePosted by
TheSpoon

Next Gen Foods Raises $20M, Will Bring its Plant-Based Chicken in the U.S.

Next Gen Foods, which makes a plant-based chicken brand TiNDLE, announced yesterday that it has raised a $20 million extension of its seed round. This extension includes new investors such as Global Fund GGV Capital, Bits x Bites, Yeo Hiap Seng, as well as existing investors Temasek and K3 Ventures. This latest round follows Next Gen’s $10 million raise in March of this year and brings the company’s total amount of funding to $30 million.
Agriculturenewsbrig.com

Next Gen Foods to launch its plant-based chicken in the U.S. after raising a $20M seed extension from investors like GGV – News Brig

Singapore-based Next Gen Foods will bring its plant-based chicken alternative to the United States after raising a $20 million seed extension. Investors included GGV Capital, agriculture and food tech-focused Bits x Bites, food and beverage company Yeo Hiap Seng, entrepreneur and “Blitzscaling” author Chris Yeh and English footballer Dele Alli.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Greek-Style Cheeses

The Follow Your Heart Greek Style Crumbles is a new product from the brand that's arriving at UK retailers now to offer consumers with a dairy-free alternative to traditional cheeses. The product is formulated with 10 ingredients in the recipe and features a coconut oil base that is both allergen-free...
IndustryPosted by
The Press

Next Gen Foods Announces $20 Million Extended Seed Round as it Brings 'TiNDLE' Plant-Based Chicken to the U.S.

SINGAPORE and SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Gen Foods, makers of the plant-based chicken brand 'TiNDLE' today announced a $20 million extension of their seed round, taking the entire round to $30 million, the largest ever for a plant-based startup. The funds will primarily be used to launch 'TiNDLE' in the U.S., the largest plant-based meat market.
Agricultureprogressivegrocer.com

Raised & Rooted Plant Based Bites

Raised & Rooted, Tyson Foods’ brand of plant protein products, has now launched Plant Based Bites. The frozen snackable bites were created to meet the growing demand and desire for plant-based products in fan-favorite flavors. Available in tangy, spicy Buffalo and bold, smoky Sweet Barbecue varieties, the already sauced line is made with 100% plant-based protein and contains 8 grams of protein per serving, 3 grams of fiber and 33% less saturated fat than USDA white meat chicken nuggets. Plant Based Bites join such other Raised & Rooted plant-based items as Plant Based Nuggets, Spicy Plant Based Nuggets and Whole-Grain Plant Based Tenders, as well as recently revealed Plant Based Burgers, Plant Based Bratwurst, Plant Based Italian Sausage and Plant Based Ground products. The suggested retail price for an 8-ounce resealable package of Plant Based Bites is $4.99.
AgricultureSouthwest Daily News

Future of plant-based meat explored

"Plant-Based Meat 2021-2031" is a new market-research and business-intelligence report published by IDTechEx. The report explores the technical and industry factors shaping the emerging plant-based meat market. Sales of plant-based meat have increased sharply in recent years. Sales have been buoyed by the COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted meat-supply chains and...
RetailBenzinga

Kroger Partnering With KNAPP To Automate Great Lakes Distribution Center

Kroger Co., (NYSE: KR) America's largest grocery retailer, announced Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement with KNAPP, one of the world's largest innovators in the intelligent automation space, to overhaul its Great Lakes Distribution Center in Delaware, Ohio. Amy McCormick, Kroger's corporate affairs manager, said the move "will...
Agricultureagnetwest.com

Protein PACT Initiative Launched by Animal Agriculture Groups

A new initiative known as the Protein PACT has been launched by a group of 12 animal agriculture organizations. The Protein PACT for the People, Animals, and Climate of Tomorrow is an effort to improve sustainability efforts across the animal protein sector. Some of the partner organizations include the North American Meat Institute (NAMI), Animal Agriculture Alliance, IFeeder, National Pork Producers Council, and the U.S. Meat Export Federation.
Agriculturevegetablegrowersnews.com

Increasing fruit and vegetable consumption a focus for Bayer

Increasing fruit and vegetable consumption a focus for Bayer. Bayer reaffirmed its commitment July 21 to promoting increased worldwide consumption of fruits and vegetables with the announcement of new portfolio innovations and a business strategy for horticulture. The strategy focuses on activities that deliver tailored solutions to the farm, advance...
Agriculturenutritionaloutlook.com

Glanbia’s Simpleat plant-based meat line targets food service, manufacturers

Made from U.S.-grown and processed yellow peas, Simpleat ingredients are non-GMO and allergen free. Glanbia Nutritionals (Chicago) is launching its patent-pending Simpleat line of plant-based meat ingredients designed for food manufacturers, quick-service restaurants, and food service distributors. The ingredients are clean label and sustainable, with “exceptional” texture and neutral taste.

Comments / 0

Community Policy