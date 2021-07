PHOENIX – Two Arizona school districts have received a warning from Gov. Doug Ducey that they cannot quarantine unvaccinated students who may have been exposed to COVID-19. Ducey’s office informed the Peoria Unified School and Tucson Catalina Foothills School districts in a letter sent Wednesday that their plans to require a 10-day isolation period for unvaccinated students “did not comply with state law” and were discriminatory.