Editorial: New York voters take stock of progressive experiments and opt for law and order

New York City Democrats have backed a law-and-order mayoral candidate — a former police captain — who is almost certain to win the general election with his advocacy of beefed-up but better-trained law enforcement on the city’s crime-ridden streets. This comes in sharp contrast to decisions by voters in St. Louis, Chicago and other progressive-run cities to install mayors who seek to defang and defund the police. As major U.S. cities experience sharp increases in violent crime, the race is on to see which model proves more effective in keeping citizens safe.