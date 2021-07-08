Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

envy announce livestream event, “Last Wish”

By Treble staff
treblezine.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese post-hardcore legends envy have announced a concert livestream. On July 31, the band will perform “Last Wish,” a worldwide streaming event and their first live performance since their early 2020 performances in support of their latest album, The Fallen Crimson. “Last Wish” is a ticketed event, and the band’s performance at LIQUIDROOM in Tokyo will take place at 6 p.m. JST (EST 5:00am / PST 2:00am / CET 11:00am). Plus the stream will be available to watch through August 3, 7 a.m. EST/4 a.m. EST.

www.treblezine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Envy#Japanese#Liquidroom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Livestream
News Break
Music
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
CelebritiesNME

SZA releasing NFT collection celebrating recent livestream event

SZA is releasing a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to celebrate one of her recent livestream events. The singer performed a 15-song set as part of American Express’ Amex UNSTAGED last month. A new, limited edition NFT collection has now gone on sale commemorating the livestream. Hosted on Fanaply, an...
Bay City, MIMidland Daily News

Delta Planetarium hosting Apollo 15 livestream event

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of the greatest Apollo moon missions, the Delta College Planetarium in Bay City will host a Facebook Live event about the Apollo 15 mission at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22. Mike Murray, Planetarium manager, will present the half-hour long online program “Magnificent Moonscapes”...
Musicloudersound.com

Killswitch Engage to play livestream event next month

Killswitch Engage have announced a livestream event, scheduled to air August 6 at 7pm ET/midnight BST. The performance will see the band play both 2019's Atonement and their 2000-released self-titled album in full, alongside a few surprises. Directed by David Brodsky and Allison Woest for MyGoodEye, the concert takes place...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
defpen

Apple Music To Livestream ‘Donda’ Live Event In Atlanta

Another day, another update on Kanye West‘s upcoming album, Donda. During Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals, Beats By Dre debuted a new ad featuring music from Donda along with a spot highlighting star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson. Towards the end of the ad, Beats By Dre shared a bit of news regarding the new release. Apple Music will live stream Kanye West’s live Donda event from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia at 8 p.m. ET.
MusicNYS Music

Immersive NYC Event “Undercurrent” Announced

The immersive NYC event Undercurrent has been announced featuring installations from Bon Iver, Grimes, Jorja Smith, Khruangbin, Miguel, and The 1975. The event will take place on September 9, 2021 and will use creativity to try to spark conversations and expose new perspectives about the critical issues shaping people’s lives beginning with the Climate Crisis.
Nashville, TNGreenwichTime

Gary Allan Announces 'Live From Nashville' Livestream Concert

Gary Allan celebrated the release of his first album in nearly a decade with a rooftop concert in Nashville last month. The singer filmed the performance for an upcoming livestream concert: Gary Allan: Ruthless – Live From Nashville streams for free on Friday, July 23rd, on Allan’s YouTube and Facebook pages.
Rock Musicghostcultmag.com

LIVESTREAM REVIEW: Within Temptation – The Aftermath Streaming Event

In the absence of live shows as we know them, Dutch symphonic metal act Within Temptation have taken the idea of playing a simple online gig and moved it up a level, giving fans the full virtual reality sci-fi treatment. Instead of performing on a stage in an empty room, the band have produced something much more visually stimulating, creating not only a sequence of lavish futuristic sets but a fully functional wraparound storyline detailed ahead of each separate section by the disembodied head of a digitally constructed android.
MusicThe FADER

How to watch Kanye West’s Donda livestream event

After a year of delays, Kanye West is finally set to release his long-awaited tenth album Donda tonight, at midnight eastern time Friday July 23. First set for release in July 2020, the album was announced for a July 2021 release earlier this month, with media personalities expressing the fact that they'd heard the album in full. Pusha T all-but-confirmed the record would drop at midnight on the 23rd when he announced that a Donda listening event would take place at 8pm ET July 23 at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Finally, earlier this week, fans were treated with a taste of good music, in the form of a Beats ad featuring Sha'Carri Richardson set to a new song titled "No Child Left Behind", which also detailed a livestream event occuring on Apple Music at the same time as the Atlanta listening event.
Musictreblezine.com

Midwife : Luminol

What comes after grief? Before departure, before ‘moving on,’ if there is such a thing, we often feel a need for deeper examination—to understand our new life. Madeline Johnston’s third full-length project as Midwife finds her in that place. Her 2020 sophomore project Forever found her narrowing in on a cohesive sound. It was stark and mournful, but her reverb drenched guitars also proved to be playful and bright. She was all set to hit the ground running, world tour and Roadburn set lined up, when 2020 made other plans for us all. It’s a relatively common story of late—album supporting tours cancelled in favor of self-isolation, producing instead an immediate follow up project.
Economypropertyindustryeye.com

EA Masters: Event details announced

EA Masters have released further details about their upcoming schedule for this year’s much anticipated awards event. An impressive roster of speakers will deliver sessions on leadership, admin and operations, branding, prospecting, market appraisal, property marketing, progression and applications, additional income and property management. Confirmed speakers at the event include...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch ANTHRAX Perform 'The Devil You Know' During 40th-Anniversary Livestream Event

Video footage of ANTHRAX performing the song "The Devil You Know" during its 40th-anniversary livestream event can be seen below. The special worldwide livestream event, presented by Danny Wimmer Presents and originating from Los Angeles, kicked off in North America on Friday, July 16 and will remain available to fans worldwide to tune in through July 25 at 11:59 p.m. ET via video on demand. The band — Joey Belladonna (vocals), Scott Ian (rhythm guitar), Frank Bello (bass), Charlie Benante (drums), and Jon Donais (guitar) — performed an extensive set of hits and deep cuts that pulled from the band's entire catalog.
Berkeley, CAJamBase

Bob Weir & Wolf Bros Announce Berkeley Greek Concert Livestream

Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir is bringing Bob Weir and Wolf Bros to The Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California later this month and a livestream of the concert is available. FANS will broadcast the show from The Greek on Saturday, July 24 starting at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Bobby...
MusicJamBase

Phil Lesh & Friends Announce Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Livestreams

Phil Lesh & Friends‘ upcoming three-night stand at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville spanning July 29 – 31 will be featured in livestreams. Opening night will air for free through The Relix Channel on Twitch while webcasts of the last two concerts of the run are available on a pay-per-view basis via FANS.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

QuakeCon 2021 Brings the Event Home With Livestreams, Updates, and More

Get ready to celebrate all things QuakeCon in the comfort of your own place, as QuakeCon 2021 brings the event home with livestreams, updates, and more. Here’s the announcement of what’s coming this August via press release. Here are some QuakeCon 2021 highlights:. Global Stream – QuakeCon will officially kickoff...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Super Robot Wars 30th Anniversary Livestream Event Details Revealed

Details about the upcoming Super Robot Wars 30th anniversary livestream just got released. Fans of the SRW franchise will have a lot to expect with this upcoming livestream event. It will feature both SRW 30 and SRW DD. It will take place on July 11, 2021 and will be streamed on YouTube, Bandai Channel, Niconico, and Line Live.
Musicearmilk.com

KSHMR releases summer anthem "Ready To Love" via Dharma Worldwide

Marking the first single after the release of his debut studio album Harmonica Andromeda, KSHMR returns with a bright, buoyant summer anthem "Ready To Love". A long-awaited ID that has graced his live sets for years, the track is available now via Dharma Worldwide and Spinnin’ Records. The track opens...
CelebrationsEDMTunes

BPM Festival Announces 2022 Dates & Lineup

After a tumultuous 2021 for BPM Festival, it’s exciting to see this newly released information. The festival is returning back in 2022! It is set to make its return back to Tamarindo, Costa Rica from January 12th-18th. This will be the second year the festival is being held in the tropical location. The week will be full of unreal house and techno parties from our most favorite creatives in the game. We’ll break it all down for you below:
TV & VideosPosted by
The US Sun

Was Danielle Colby fired from American Pickers?

DANIELLE Colby holds the fort at Mike Wolfe's base of operations, Antique Archaeology, in Nashville and Iowa. American Pickers has been on the air since 2010. American Pickers follows Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they "scour the country for hidden gems in junkyards, basements, garages and barns," according to the show's website.
Weight LossPosted by
The US Sun

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after 65-lb weight loss as he resurfaces for first time in one year

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after losing 65 pounds as he resurfaces for the first time in over one year in The Sun's exclusive photos. Frank, 57, hasn’t appeared on History Channel’s American Pickers since March 2020, and viewers have been speculating about what led to the star’s mysterious mid-season disappearance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy