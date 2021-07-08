envy announce livestream event, “Last Wish”
Japanese post-hardcore legends envy have announced a concert livestream. On July 31, the band will perform “Last Wish,” a worldwide streaming event and their first live performance since their early 2020 performances in support of their latest album, The Fallen Crimson. “Last Wish” is a ticketed event, and the band’s performance at LIQUIDROOM in Tokyo will take place at 6 p.m. JST (EST 5:00am / PST 2:00am / CET 11:00am). Plus the stream will be available to watch through August 3, 7 a.m. EST/4 a.m. EST.www.treblezine.com
