envy announce livestream event, “Last Wish”

What comes after grief? Before departure, before ‘moving on,’ if there is such a thing, we often feel a need for deeper examination—to understand our new life. Madeline Johnston’s third full-length project as Midwife finds her in that place. Her 2020 sophomore project Forever found her narrowing in on a cohesive sound. It was stark and mournful, but her reverb drenched guitars also proved to be playful and bright. She was all set to hit the ground running, world tour and Roadburn set lined up, when 2020 made other plans for us all. It’s a relatively common story of late—album supporting tours cancelled in favor of self-isolation, producing instead an immediate follow up project.