Orlando LB DeMario Tolan picks LSU over Miami; Hurricanes in play for another 4-star on Friday
The Miami Hurricanes hosted four-star linebacker DeMario Tolan’s official visit the final weekend of June, but it wasn’t enough to land the Orlando Dr. Phillips product. Tolan committed to LSU on Thursday afternoon over UM, Tennessee, Clemson and Florida State, announcing his decision on CBS Sports HQ. He was ranked as high as the No. 15 outside linebacker and 166th player overall in the 2022 class.www.orlandosentinel.com
Comments / 0