Video Explains The Day The Dinosaurs Died Minute By Minute
Imagine life as we know it ending in a single day. Regardless of the weather, the situations we find ourselves in, or whatever, we assume that life will go on. The biggest difference between the dinosaurs and humans in the current day is that if humans saw something growing closer to the earth they’d no doubt panic and wonder what we could possibly do. For all intents and purposes, dinosaurs didn’t have that luxury or that grasp of what an object such as a comet would have been. We’re assuming most of this even if science is telling us that this is what would have happened. It’s easy for humans to believe that dinosaurs had no idea of their impending doom. Why would they? For millions of years, they’d lived much the same as they always had, and there was no reason to think that anything would change. Like it or not, humans are the same even we do recognize our own fragility. Plus, humans are great at scaring each other when it comes to mortality, so great that some people don’t care to think about it that often.www.tvovermind.com
