Business Report: Worker misclassification, broadband access, job numbers, American Dream mall

By Rhonda Schaffler
Posted by 
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NJ gets tough on misclassification, which prevents workers from qualifying for unemployment and other benefits. New Jersey is cracking down further on employers who illegally classify their workers as contractors. It is a practice that costs the state millions of dollars in lost contributions for programs like unemployment and disability. Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed four bills that would give the state additional tools to go after those skirting the law. Murphy pointed out that misclassification also prevents workers from qualifying for unemployment and other benefits.

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com
Person
Phil Murphy
#U S Labor Department#American Dream#Smartphone App
