Business Report: Worker misclassification, broadband access, job numbers, American Dream mall

People ‘forced to double up or triple up or live in unsafe housing conditions in order to keep a roof over their head’. There’s not a city, county or state in the country where a full-time worker on minimum wage can afford a modest home at fair-market rent, according to a new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, which should come as no surprise to New Jersey residents. The state is considered to have the 6th most expensive rental market in the U.S., underscoring just how out of reach this basic necessity has become for many lower-income workers.