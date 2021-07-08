Business Report: Worker misclassification, broadband access, job numbers, American Dream mall
NJ gets tough on misclassification, which prevents workers from qualifying for unemployment and other benefits. New Jersey is cracking down further on employers who illegally classify their workers as contractors. It is a practice that costs the state millions of dollars in lost contributions for programs like unemployment and disability. Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed four bills that would give the state additional tools to go after those skirting the law. Murphy pointed out that misclassification also prevents workers from qualifying for unemployment and other benefits.www.njspotlight.com
