The Deals: SEB Signs With Mom+Pop, WorldStarHipHop Launches Indie Distribution Service

By Hannah Dailey
Billboard
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdding SEB, who’s accumulated nearly 6 million monthly Spotify listeners, is Mom+Pop’s latest achievement on the artist front this year-- pop singer-songwriter Ashe’s “Moral of the Story” became a TikTok phenomenon and Porter Robinson snagged his first-ever charting single with "Look at the Sky.”. “We’re excited to partner with such...

