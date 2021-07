The BTS Army almost wasn't a thing. During the K-pop band's recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga and V admitted that their fanbase almost went by — wait for it — The Bells. "When you say BTS, it stands for 'bangtan' in Korean, not 'behind-the scenes.' I mean, for your information," RM told Fallon during the interview, where they debunked or confessed to online rumors. "It stands for 'bangtan,' and when you say 'bell' in Korean, it sounds like 'bang wool.' It starts with the same word, 'bang.'"