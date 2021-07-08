Cancel
England squad’s riches will be 'small change' if they win Euro 2020 final, say experts

By Graham Hiscott
 13 days ago

The England squad’s current riches will seem like “small change” if they win Sunday’s Euro final, say experts.

Big brands are likely to be falling over themselves to sign up players if the team clinches a dream victory.

“The world will much be their oyster if they make the final step,” said brand expert Stephen Cheliotis, chief executive of The Centre for Brand Analysis.

England’s players will share bonuses worth up to £12million if they win the tournament.

But that could be dwarfed by the riches they would rake in from sponsorship deals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bZaED_0arN6DVP00
Raheem Sterling has probably been the stand-out player so far ( Image: UEFA via Getty Images)

Mr Cheliotis said: “This group of players is already the best paid of any England team.

“But what they are earning now will seem like small change if they go all the way.”

The most bankable players are likely to stars such as Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, who already have a string of marketing deals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tztxP_0arN6DVP00
The star's could be set to cash in ( Image: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

But other members of the squad are also set to be handed lucrative contracts with companies.

And Mr Cheliotis says a win on Sunday could guarantee them lifelong riches.

“Just think back to England’s 1966 World Cup winning squad and how many are still household names,” he said.

Alan Seymour, a sports marketing expert, said: “So far, Raheem has probably been the stand-out player and he will be the closest to a Johnny Wilkinson-type poster boy but if someone scores the winner in the final that will propel them on to the A-list.

“Jack Grealish could be that person, he is a bit of a new face, and has a bit of an edge that someone like Harry Kane doesn’t have. A brand will want to jump on that.

“Bukayo Saka has such a great story, he was a straight-A student at school and companies will want to work with him in a different way, to make the most of his values.”

Sterling, 26, is the wealthiest member of the squad, worth £38million, according to the latest Sunday Times Rich List.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320LW0_0arN6DVP00

Kate’s fortune is estimated at £33million, Jordan Henderson’s is put at £25million, and Luke Shaw’s at £24million.

The website Planet Football estimated that the entire England squad was worth £1billion in terms of their transfer value - the most of any team in the tournament - before the competition started.

Comments / 0

