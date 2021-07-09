Cancel
Baseball

Baseball coach shot and killed in road rage attack while driving with 15-year-old son

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

A 56-year-old youth baseball coach was shot in the head and killed during a road rage attack in Plymouth, a suburb of Minneapolis , Minnesota .

Jay Boughton was driving home from a baseball game with his 15-year-old son when he got into an altercation with another driver at around 10pm on Tuesday night.

The details of what took place remain unclear, but the driver of a light-coloured SUV shot Mr Boughton in the head before driving away. The father and coach lost control of his car, crashing through a chain-link fence and into parked vehicles at an apartment complex parking lot.

The son gave CPR to his father until emergency medics arrived. Mr Boughton was taken to North Memorial Health hospital where he subsequently died. He’s survived by his son, wife, and 13-year-old daughter.

The shooter has not been apprehended. The son was also treated at the hospital but has since been able to leave.

An assistant coach for the Armstrong-Cooper Youth Baseball Association, Mr Boughton was described by friends as a “wonderful person” and a “pillar of the community”.

The Armstrong-Cooper Youth Baseball Association issued a statement, saying: “The senselessness of this act is beyond understanding.”

“There have been numerous emails shared today about Jay and what a wonderful coach, parent and husband he was. Jay was one of those guys who would do anything for anyone at any time and always with a smile,” the ACYBA added. “The ACYBA Board extends our deepest sympathies to the Boughton family.”

Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden said during a press conference on Wednesday: “This was one of the most tragic events that I have witnessed in my 20 years in policing. It was truly a senseless act that resulted in the loss of a human life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends and those affected by this horrible event.”

Scot Cybyske, a longtime friend of Mr Boughton, told KSTP that he was “always positive, always clapping. The boys could be down by 15 runs and he was encouraging individuals. Never raised his voice. Cool, calm, and collected”.

“I’ve had friends die, but I’ve never had a friend murdered,” Joe Higgins said . “And to have him die in that manner, just shocking. Hard to wrap your head around.”

“So tragic. Couldn’t believe it happened to such a wonderful person, in the manner it did,” Mr Higgins added. “Such a senseless crime. To not see him in the stands with us, the next time we’re at a ball game, it’s going to be hard.”

Another friend told WCCO : “Jay was just your typical all-American boy. He grew up as a Cub Scout and a Boy Scout.”

“He was a good father, good family man,” the friend added. “He was involved, a very involved dad. His wife and kids, they’re just going to be hurting without him.”

