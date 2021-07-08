Cancel
70-year-old missing man found dead with his loyal dog still sitting next to him

By Independent TV
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wZDEQ_0arN61zw00

A 70-year-old man has been found dead in a pond with his loyal dog still waiting next to the water, authorities have said.

Search-and-rescue crews had been looking for John Stewart for 14 hours when he was found on Tuesday afternoon, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was found in a pond close to Retrac Way in Grass Valley, north of Sacramento in northern California.

Deputies said his dog Rico, a Dobermann, was sitting at the edge of the water when Mr Stewart was found.

Mr Stewart had reportedly been struggling with multiple medical issues right before he was reported missing. He was last seen alive on Monday night.

Police said Mr Stewart had “most recently had been experiencing memory loss issues”.

While the cause of death has not been established, law enforcement said there’s no suspicion of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, the Butte County Sheriff, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, and Valley Division Air Operations all took part in the search for Mr Stewart, according to CBS 13.

