Bellevue, WA

Edifecs founder stepping down as CEO

By Megan Campbell
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 13 days ago
Gurpreet “Sunny” Singh will remain with the Bellevue health data technology company as its board chair. A new CEO has been named.

Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/seattle
