PridetoberFest to be held at Henry Maier Festival Park this fall

Milwaukee Pride Inc. will be hosting "PridetoberFest" at Henry Maier Festival Park this fall.

Milwaukee Pride Inc. hosts PrideFest, but that festival was canceled this summer due to COVID-19. So instead, Milwaukee Pride will be holding "PridetoberFest" Oct. 8 and 9, 2021, from Friday at 3 p.m. to midnight, and from Saturday noon to midnight, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report.

PridetoberFest will be a scaled back version of the popular LGBT festival. It will cover the area from PrideFest's dance pavilion to Miller Stage.

Milwaukee Pride president Wes Shaver tells the BizJournal that organizers hope to see between 15,000 and 20,000 over the two-day festival. The last time PrideFest was held, in 2019, about 45,000 people attended.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip