Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

PridetoberFest to be held at Henry Maier Festival Park this fall

By TMJ4 Web Staff
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lb6WU_0arN5SOR00

Milwaukee Pride Inc. will be hosting "PridetoberFest" at Henry Maier Festival Park this fall.

Milwaukee Pride Inc. hosts PrideFest, but that festival was canceled this summer due to COVID-19. So instead, Milwaukee Pride will be holding "PridetoberFest" Oct. 8 and 9, 2021, from Friday at 3 p.m. to midnight, and from Saturday noon to midnight, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report.

PridetoberFest will be a scaled back version of the popular LGBT festival. It will cover the area from PrideFest's dance pavilion to Miller Stage.

Milwaukee Pride president Wes Shaver tells the BizJournal that organizers hope to see between 15,000 and 20,000 over the two-day festival. The last time PrideFest was held, in 2019, about 45,000 people attended.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
896K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Maier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Pridetoberfest#Milwaukee Pride Inc#Pridefest#Miller Stage#Bizjournal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy