UPDATE: Man injured, but alert after falling 25 to 30 feet down manhole
FIRTH — A man was airlifted to a local hospital Thursday after falling between 25 to 30 feet down a manhole. Bingham County Sheriff Lt. Gary Yancey tells EastIdahoNews.com first responders were called just before 1 p.m. after a 36-year-old man fell down the maintenance hole behind Firth High School. The man was reportedly working with a crew on a sewage pit when he fell in and could not get out on his own.www.eastidahonews.com
