Fall Favorites Return to Disneyland Resort with Wickedly Wonderful Magic For All Ages

By Guest Blog
themainstreetmouse.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Donna Fisk. Calling all fans of frightfully fun family experiences… the Halloween season will once again come to life at the Disneyland Resort! From Sept. 3 – Oct. 31, 2021, you will delight in the spooky fun of Halloween Time, at both Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park. You will not want to miss all the treasured magic – from transformed Halloween-themed attractions and sightings of your favorite Disney characters and villains, to seasonal décor and delightfully delicious treats. Downtown Disney District also gets into the spirit with delightful décor, seasonal treats and an all-new Halloween-themed pumpkin hunt, Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit.

www.themainstreetmouse.com

