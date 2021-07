FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – As jail populations increase in the Commonwealth, so do jail expenses. Members of the Interim Joint Committee on Judiciary heard testimony from the Vera Institute of Justice today on how the average Kentucky county spent more than $3.3 million, or 15% of its budget, on jail expenses. In the 2019 fiscal year alone, Kentucky counties spent more than $402.3 million on jails.