Here’s Why Spending More Time Alone Is Actually A Gift

By Matt Wilks
Thought Catalog
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile at the end of the day human beings are social creatures, spending time alone could be one of the most difficult yet most profound things to do more of. For many people, the pandemic has given them too much time alone, but at the same time, it allows them to bring to light what they’ve spent so much time suppressing in order to come back from this difficult time with a fresh perspective, new energy, and greater appreciation for everything that they have.

