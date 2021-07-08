Here’s Why Spending More Time Alone Is Actually A Gift
While at the end of the day human beings are social creatures, spending time alone could be one of the most difficult yet most profound things to do more of. For many people, the pandemic has given them too much time alone, but at the same time, it allows them to bring to light what they’ve spent so much time suppressing in order to come back from this difficult time with a fresh perspective, new energy, and greater appreciation for everything that they have.thoughtcatalog.com
Comments / 0