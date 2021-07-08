Here’s Why Spending More Time Alone Is Actually A Gift

It finally happened for you (or so you think): You met someone who looks great on paper and works really well with you. But you have this nagging feeling that, in fact, he's not the one. Maybe it's just that the two of you don't seem to click as well as you'd like or as well as other couples. Maybe it's something even more intangible, like just a feeling you have (or don't have) when you're together. Though you can never be 100% sure when you’ve found your person, there are usually signs he’s not the one or she’s not the one, and keeping your eye out for them can save you from heartbreak.