Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tahlequah, OK

POLICE BEAT 7-9-21: Driver with revoked license arrested for DUI

Tahlequah Daily Press
 13 days ago

A man, who already had his license revoked due to driving while drunk, was arrested for the same offense after crashing into a vehicle. On July 5, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was on patrol in the area of South Muskogee Avenue, where he drove up on a two-vehicle crash. A Ford Expedition struck the back of a BMW, and the driver of the Ford admitted to drinking alcohol. Bill Kauffeld said he had about four drinks and performed a field sobriety test. Leatherwood deemed Kauffeld impaired and arrested him. He told Leatherwood he lost his driver’s license from a previous DUI. Kauffeld was booked into jail for aggravated DUI – second or subsequent, transporting an open container, driving under revocation, and failure to stop at red light. The passenger, Alfred Langer, wasn’t able to get ahold of someone to give him a ride since he was also intoxicated, and he was arrested for public intoxication.

www.tahlequahdailypress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tahlequah, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Tahlequah, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Ford
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Traffic Violations
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP blocks infrastructure debate as negotiators near deal

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal as negotiators say they are near finalizing their agreement. The 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 needed to advance what is effectively stand-in legislation that senators will swap the bipartisan group’s text into once it is finished.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women’s soccer at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Sweden didn’t have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women’s soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy