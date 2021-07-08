POLICE BEAT 7-9-21: Driver with revoked license arrested for DUI

A man, who already had his license revoked due to driving while drunk, was arrested for the same offense after crashing into a vehicle. On July 5, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was on patrol in the area of South Muskogee Avenue, where he drove up on a two-vehicle crash. A Ford Expedition struck the back of a BMW, and the driver of the Ford admitted to drinking alcohol. Bill Kauffeld said he had about four drinks and performed a field sobriety test. Leatherwood deemed Kauffeld impaired and arrested him. He told Leatherwood he lost his driver’s license from a previous DUI. Kauffeld was booked into jail for aggravated DUI – second or subsequent, transporting an open container, driving under revocation, and failure to stop at red light. The passenger, Alfred Langer, wasn’t able to get ahold of someone to give him a ride since he was also intoxicated, and he was arrested for public intoxication.