Weekly Vegetable Update 7/7/2021

Author: Natalie Hoidal, UMN Extension educator, local foods and vegetable crops — UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION -www.extension.umn.edu. We are entering a new phase of the season where warmer season crops are starting to mature. It's also the part of the season where growers are doing everything at once - planting, harvesting, tending and weeding - and farming can start to feel extra exhausting. While most growers did not get a full inch of rain this week, many people got at least a bit, which feels like a lot after so many weeks of no rain at all. We have a very pleasant week ahead of us weather-wise, just in time for a busy week of planting and weeding.