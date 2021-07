Let's just be real here, that section of the DMCA has just allowed software developers to essentially lock up the whole world behind software with the intent to turn the entire planet into a permanent renting class. The thing is, they say you won't own anything and you'll love it, but like... they're not saying that about Bezos or anyone else. They will still happily own everything, and just make you pay money to access the things you use. Company towns and company stores are on their way back, and the only way to fight this bullshit is unionization.