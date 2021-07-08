Clipboard 7/8/21

Community luncheon: Stone Soup Kitchen at Christ Episcopal Church free community luncheon, Aug. 21, noon-1 p.m., Delaware and Dundaff streets, face masks are optional. Educational program: Johnson College is offering an Immersive College Experience to high school students enrolled in the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR), July 19-23, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., on the Johnson College campus, students will gain knowledge about the college application process, financial aid, how to succeed on and off a college campus and will participate in STEM activities; interactive STEM activities will provide a learning experience that fosters creativity while teaching invaluable technical skills, they will include an introduction to programming, robotics, coding and other aspects of STEM; registration or information: Dr. Kellyn Williams, chief academic officer at Johnson College, knolan@johnson.edu; event is free for students enrolled in the OVR program.