Habitat for Humanity always looking for volunteers

Tahlequah is home to a variety of organizations created to help those in need, but sometimes the organizations themselves could use a helping hand, or two, from the community. The Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity is always looking for volunteers or assistance. While the cost of building a new home for individuals the TAHH assist has increased greatly over the last year, they’ve continued to serve people in need of a new roof over their head. And there are several ways people can help TAHH keep its mission going.