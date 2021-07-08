Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tahlequah, OK

Habitat for Humanity always looking for volunteers

By Grant D. Crawford gcrawford@tahlequahdailypress.com
Tahlequah Daily Press
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTahlequah is home to a variety of organizations created to help those in need, but sometimes the organizations themselves could use a helping hand, or two, from the community. The Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity is always looking for volunteers or assistance. While the cost of building a new home for individuals the TAHH assist has increased greatly over the last year, they’ve continued to serve people in need of a new roof over their head. And there are several ways people can help TAHH keep its mission going.

www.tahlequahdailypress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tahlequah, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Society
City
Tahlequah, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity#Tahh#Restores#P O Box 1876
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP blocks infrastructure debate as negotiators near deal

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal as negotiators say they are near finalizing their agreement. The 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 needed to advance what is effectively stand-in legislation that senators will swap the bipartisan group’s text into once it is finished.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women’s soccer at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Sweden didn’t have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women’s soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy