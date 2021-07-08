Cancel
Scarlett Johansson Daughter Is Her Mini-Me! Meet Rose Dorothy Dauriac

By Lex Briscuso
Supermom alert! Scarlett Johansson is one of the most dedicated mothers in Hollywood. She welcomed her first child, daughter Rose Dorothy, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac in August 2014. The former flames wed in 2014 and divorced in 2017.

The Black Widow star is all about being a mom — so much so that she loves being around her little girl as much as possible. “She shadows me, like, all the time which is wonderful,” Scarlett, 36, told Kelly Clarkson during her Wednesday, July 7, appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show. “And I know that it’s something that I’m sure in a few years she’s not going to want to have anything to do with me and I should soak it all up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aa9CE_0arN3rC400
ZapatA/MEGA

The Avengers: Infinity War star added, “But there’s definitely times where she’s on the other side of the bathroom door and I’m like, ‘Rose, you gotta give me a minute! Everybody needs their time.'”

She previously spoke out about coparenting with her ex, which appears to have been an adjustment for the New York native. “You know, understanding what it is to coparent — that’s a very specific thing. It’s hard to raise a child with someone you’re no longer with. It’s hard,” Scarlett explained to Vanity Fair in November 2019. “It’s not probably how it’s ‘supposed to be’ — in quotes — or whatever … But, you know, I think my ex and I do it as well as we can. You have to prioritize your child and not put yourself in the middle. It has its challenges.”

“The idea of building a family, making a family and having that work, I like that idea. I think that would be wonderful. I’ve always wanted that,” she noted at the time. “I wanted that also in my marriage to my daughter’s father as well. It just wasn’t the right person. But I like that idea … I mean, the first time I got married I was 23 years old.”

Her first marriage was to fellow actor Ryan Reynolds. The pair were married from 2008 to 2011. “I didn’t really have an understanding of marriage,” she added. “Maybe I kind of romanticized it, I think, in a way. It’s a different part of my life now. I feel like I’m in a place in my life, I feel I’m able to make more active choices. I’m more present, I think, than I’ve been before.”

Scarlett has since moved on with SNL star Colin Jost, whom she wed in October 2020.

