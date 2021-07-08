Marvel's What If...? Trailer Sees Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa 1 Final Time
The premise behind Marvel's What If...? is basically what would happen if people took fan fiction seriously, and we couldn't be more thrilled. Ever wonder what would happen if Erik Killmonger was a hero who saved Tony Stark? Or what about if T'Challa was taken by Yondu instead of Peter Quill? Or how about if Peggy Carter, not Steve Rogers, became a super soldier? Those are just a few of the questions that the trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series answers.www.popsugar.com
