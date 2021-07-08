Cancel
Sean Astin: Failed ‘Lord of the Rings’ Marketing Treated Film Like ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

By Zack Sharf, @zsharf
IndieWire
IndieWire
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sean Astin revealed in a recent interview with Deadline that cast members from “The Lord of the Rings” were upset with New Line Cinema’s original marketing plan for Peter Jackson’s Middle Earth trilogy. Before the film dazzled the industry with a footage preview at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival, the studio was on edge about how successfully “The Fellowship of the Ring” would launch the franchise. New Line agreed to shoot all three “Rings” movies at once, as opposed to making “Fellowship” and waiting to see if it was a financial success before moving into production on “The Two Towers.”

