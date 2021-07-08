Man injured following Henrico police pursuit dies

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man who crashed his car near the Richmond International Airport during a police pursuit has died.

Henrico Police spokesman Lt. Matt Pecka said officers initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Eubank and Lewis roads after "observing a traffic violation" shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Christopher Lawrence Seay, 44 of Henrico, stopped and provided a false name, social security number, and date of birth to the officers, according to Pecka.

"After reviewing the information provided, it was apparent to the officer that the driver was not who he said he was," Pecka said.

When police told Seay to put the vehicle in park and turn off the engine, Pecka said he drove off.

Officers pursued Seay headed east on east Williamsburg Road until he and another vehicle crashed at the intersection of Williamsburg Road and Airport Drive, according to Pecka.

Seay's vehicle overturned several times, and he was ejected.

Seay was transported for to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died of his injuries, according to police.

The other driver is being treated for nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

No officers were injured.

Pecka said police later learned Seay had active warrants in Chesterfield County for a probation violation from a previous felony eluding offense.

The crash investigation is pending and is being handled by the Henrico Police Crash Team.

Police shut down the busy intersection for about four hours while they investigated.

Roberto Gallina of Roberto Italian Restaurant said his customers and employees were blocked from the entrance to his establishment on Williamsburg Road.

“The employees started to call me and was running late,” he recalled. “The traffic was blocked so they had a tough time coming over here or the airport.”

Henrico Police Department’s vehicular pursuits policy states, “Since vehicle pursuits create the potential in which officers, citizens, and/or the suspect may be killed or seriously injured, pursuits shall only be initiated and continued in accordance with the provisions set forth herein.”

"Police Division members shall use professional judgement in determining whether to initiate a pursuit.

A pursuit should be initiated only when the officer reasonably believes:

A. The occupant(s) of the vehicle has committed or is attempting to commit, a felony, any firearm related offense, or any misdemeanor that involves an act of violence against a person (Shoplifting shall be excluded from this criterion unless it meets I. B or C.); or

B. The occupant(s) of the vehicle is wanted for a violent felony or any firearm related offense; or

C. The driver has committed reckless driving, refuses to stop when given the signal to do so, AND the need for immediate apprehension outweighs the danger created by the pursuit to the public. When an officer attempts to initiate a traffic stop for a reason that does not meet the above criteria, the officer shall notify Communications of the operator’s failure to stop."

The investigation into the crash and the pursuit is under an internal review by the Office of Quality Assurance, Pecka said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .