Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

U.S. Treasury auctions to provide demand 'gut check' as yields fall

By Karen Pierog
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3POLne_0arN3exr00

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Spiking prices for U.S. Treasuries that have sent yields to five-month lows could test demand for $62 billion of longer-term government debt due to be auctioned next week, analysts said on Thursday.

After a two-week drought in coupon supply, $38 billion of 10-year notes will be offered on Monday, followed by $24 billion of 30-year bonds on Tuesday.

The auctions come as yields, which move inversely to prices, have tumbled to levels last seen in February, with the benchmark 10-year yield falling as low as 1.25% on Thursday and the 30-year yield hitting a session bottom of 1.856%.

Zachary Griffiths, macro strategist at Wells Fargo, said current yields, which are at “much-less attractive levels” than during June auctions, could pose a headwind for demand after an “almost insatiable” duration bid by investors for longer-term debt over the last couple of weeks.

“I don’t think we’re ready to say that next week’s auctions are going to go terribly just because of the move in the absolute yield levels, but it could be a little bit of gut check for where demand stands at these much-lower yields,” he said.

June auctions resulted in high yields of 1.497% for 10-year notes and 2.172% for 30-year bonds.

Investors will show up for the new offerings, but may seek a bit more yield, leading to larger-than-usual tails, which is the difference between the auction yield and the prevailing “when issued” market yield for the debt, according to John Canavan, lead analyst at Oxford Economics.

“There clearly is interest at these levels, but we may require a little bit more of a concession just based on the view that an overbought long end will require slightly higher yields to be taken down,” he said.

Canavan added that foreign demand may decline a little, pointing to some pushback by Asian investors after rallies during U.S. trading sessions.

Tuesday’s release of U.S. consumer price index data ahead of the 30-year bond auction could be a factor for that offering. Canavan said a significant upside surprise might require a little bit more of a concession, while a downside surprise might spur better demand.

“There is still an enormous amount of cash in the market, an enormous amount of demand for Treasuries, and given the ongoing concerns about where global growth will go, given the continued rise in coronavirus cases in many areas of the world particularly with the Delta variant, I think the safe-haven demand for Treasuries will remain with us for the foreseeable future,” he said.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

148K+
Followers
179K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Treasuries#Treasury Department#U S Treasuries#Government Debt#U S Treasury#Wells Fargo#Oxford Economics#Asian#30 Year Bond Auction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
Auctions
Related
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Rise, 10-Year Rebounds to Nearly 1.3%

There are no major economic releases due out on Wednesday. Auctions are scheduled to be held on Wednesday for $30 billion of 119-day bills and $24 billion of 20-year bonds. U.S. Treasury yields bounced higher on Wednesday, with the 10-year rate climbing to nearly 1.3% to claw back some of its losses over the past week.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Stocks bounce, bond prices fall ahead of key ECB meeting

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - European stocks lifted and bond prices fell across the euro area on Wednesday as investors bet an earlier flight to safety sparked by fears about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant was overdone. With a key European Central Bank meeting on Thursday expected to...
Marketsomahanews.net

Gold falls as U.S. Treasuries strengthen

CHICAGO, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields rose. The most active gold contract for August delivery fell 8 U.S. dollars, or 0.44 percent, to close at 1,803.4 dollars per ounce. The Federal Reserve...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

German bond yields touch fresh Feb lows as markets stabilize

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr. July 20 (Reuters) - Germany’s 10-year yield on Tuesday fell to its lowest since February, though the moves were contained as markets looked set to calm down after previous session’s sharp risk-off that was driven by fears around the Delta coronavirus variant.
EconomyCNBC

10-year Treasury yield continues slide, falls to 1.17%

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday morning, with the 10-year rate dipping to the 1.7% mark, extending a fall from the previous session amid Covid-19 variant fears. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down about 1 basis point to 1.17% at 6 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slipped slightly to 1.731%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point equals 0.01 percentage points.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields hit fresh 5-month lows

(Updates prices and commentary) By Herbert Lash and Sujata Rao NEW YORK/LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Yields on 10-year Treasuries rebounded from new five-month lows on Tuesday after the previous session's biggest single-day decline since February, as traders scrambled to hedge against the unexpected rally in the U.S. bond benchmark. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose 1.8 basis points to 1.199%, a reversal from a low of 1.128% earlier in the session. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gained 3.8 basis points to 1.853%. What appeared to be short covering in mid-curve Eurodollars pulled long end yields lower, said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC. "In that sense, there's not so much of a fundamental driver on 10-year yields, but rather a trading one," LeBas said. Trading was volatile, as the 10-year yield overnight rose to nearly 1.22%. The decline in yields on Monday came as rising COVID-19 infections globally sparked concerns bout the economic outlook and sent investors seeking safety in U.S. and German bonds, despite relatively robust economic data and corporate earnings. "Equity markets were pricing an explosion of growth and margins over the next two to three years and it's clear now we won't have that," said Ludovic Colin, senior portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management. Colin said however bond markets appeared too pessimistic in starting to price recession. "We don't think we will have recession, just long-term growth that wont be as beautiful as what was expected by investors in January-March period." The downward move has been led by the longer end of the market, flattening the yield curve significantly. Reflecting the growth concerns, the gap between two-year and 10-year yields remains below 100 basis points, having been at 122 bps at the start of July. Thirty-year yields which had risen almost four bps earlier in the day, slipped back to 1.80%, though stayed off end-January lows touched on Monday. The reversal on Treasuries boosted euro zone bonds too, with 10-year German yields extending their fall. They were last down 3 bps at minus 0.42% Inflation-adjusted 10-year yields inched to minus 1.10%, not far off the record lows around minus 1.113% last touched in January. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 99.7 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1 basis points at 0.200%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.443%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.269%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3%a year for the next decade. July 20 Tuesday 10:56AM New York / 1456 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills !Empty !Empty !Empty value value value Two-year note 99-219/256 0.1996 -0.010 Three-year note 100-8/256 0.3644 -0.014 Five-year note 100-244/256 0.6786 -0.011 Seven-year note 101-232/256 0.9654 0.001 10-year note 103-240/256 1.1986 0.018 20-year bond 107-236/256 1.7741 0.039 30-year bond 111-236/256 1.8528 0.038 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.25 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.75 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.25 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.25 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Yoruk Bahceli and Nick Zieminski)
BusinessLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Expectation of Fed tightening adding to Treasury rally - BMO

* All major S&P sectors advance; financials out front. * Dollar, oil up; gold down; U.S. Treasury 10-yr yield 1.21%. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters stocks reporters. EXPECTATION OF FED TIGHTENING ADDING TO TREASURY RALLY - BMO. (1215 EDT/1615 GMT) Expectations...
Marketskitco.com

Euro area bond yields extend falls as bond rally continues

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds details, updates prices) July 20 (Reuters) - German bond yields fell on Tuesday to their lowest since February, pushing the entire German yield curve to the brink of turning negative as investors continued to snap up government bonds. After fears around...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, Treasury yields rebound

July 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Wednesday, as a buoyant dollar and a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields stemmed inflows into the safe-haven bullion spurred by fears the Delta coronavirus variant may stall a global recovery. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,808.45 per ounce, as...
RetailNBC Connecticut

Treasury Yields Start the Week Lower, 10-Year Treasury Around 1.27%

U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Monday morning, with the 10-year falling to around 1.27%. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 2 basis points to 1.275% at 3:30 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped 2 basis points to 1.905%. Yields move inversely to prices.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields plunge on fears virus variant to hamper growth

(Adds Treasury auctions later in week, COVID-19 case data) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury bond yields tumbled to five-month lows on Monday as the rapid increase in new coronavirus cases sparked fears global growth would slow and hamper the reopening of economies. The average number of new U.S. COVID-19 cases per day has tripled in the past 30 days, according to an analysis of Reuters data. In the month from June 18 to Sunday, it climbed from 12,004 to 32,136. New cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to the Delta variant have been on the rise in recent weeks but markets overall only reacted on Monday. "This looks like a global flight to quality/risk-off event," said Scott Buchta, head of fixed income strategy at Brean Capital in Chicago. "The speed to the move down in yields almost mirrors the pace at which yields moved higher in February and March – too far, too fast," he said in an e-mail. The yield on benchmark 10-year notes fell 12.2 basis points to 1.177%, close to the session's low of 1.176%, a level last seen in February. Yields on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 11.8 basis points to 1.812% as stock markets worldwide fell while the safe-haven dollar and Swiss franc rose in a flight to safety. The fundamental drivers of the bond market point to yields moving higher, not lower, said Stan Shipley, macro research analyst at Evercore ISI in New York. "But the wild card that we've had to deal with for the last year and a half is the coronavirus and now the variant," he said. "Most data on the variant unfortunately is deteriorating, so people are scrambling for safety until they can figure out what's happening." The Delta variant's spread has sparked risk-aversion, pushing U.S. and European bond yields lower and leaving stocks facing their longest losing streak since the pandemic first hit global markets 18 months ago. Fed Fund futures, a widely used security for hedging short-term interest rate risk, showed the chances of the Federal Reserve hiking rates in December 2022 dropped to 58% from 90% on July 13, when the U.S. consumer price index was released. The likelihood that the Fed hikes rates in January 2023 fell to 70% from 100% last Tuesday, while futures now are fully pricing in a hike in March 2023. Japanese stocks fell for a fourth straight session as the variant hit sentiment, England's "freedom day" ending COVID-19 lockdowns was marred by surging infections and Australian officials said Victoria state would extend a lockdown to slow the variant's spread. "That's the sentiment that's driving the rates market today - the expectation that maybe we'll slip back a little bit after all the progress we've made," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 96.8 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.9 basis points at 0.208%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.448%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.257%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging just under 2.3% a year for the next decade. The U.S. Treasury will auction $24 billion of 20-year bonds on Wednesday and $16 billion of 10-year TIPS on Thursday. July 19 Monday 3:03PM New York / 1903 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 0.000 Six-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.003 Two-year note 99-215/256 0.2075 -0.019 Three-year note 100 0.375 -0.055 Five-year note 100-234/256 0.6867 -0.091 Seven-year note 101-240/256 0.9609 -0.110 10-year note 104-36/256 1.1772 -0.122 20-year bond 108-168/256 1.7321 -0.124 30-year bond 112-236/256 1.8121 -0.118 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 8.25 -1.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.00 -1.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.75 -1.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.50 -1.50 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Dan Grebler and Andrea Ricci)
Marketskitco.com

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury Notes drop as well as gold

It is a well-known fact that gold prices are extremely sensitive to the rise or fall of 10-year Treasury yields. The higher the yield in the 10-year note (interest paid to the purchaser) has an inverse correlation to the price of gold. That means as yields rise in the U.S. debt instruments, it pressures gold to lower pricing. Inversely as yields drop in U.S. debt instruments it tends to create bullish undertones for gold pricing.
MarketsDailyFx

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Falls with Treasury Yields on Haven Flows

Japanese Yen, Safe-haven flows, Treasury Yields, Sentiment - Talking Points. Asia-Pacific markets set for a rough session as risk aversion grips markets. Japanese Yen attracts haven flows alongside Treasuries as sentiment sours. USD/JPY testing its 100-day Simple Moving Average after big move lower. Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. The Asia-Pacific session is...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Yields on US Treasury bonds fall to 5-month lows in search of safe haven

LONDON, Jul 19 (Reuters) – The return of the US 10-year Treasury bond fell to lows since mid-February on Monday amid fears of soaring cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which could hit the recovery global policy and lead the Federal Reserve to maintain an expansionary monetary policy for longer.
Businesskitco.com

U.S. Treasury seeks dealer comments on auction sizes

CHICAGO, July 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday asked its primary bond dealers for their outlook on issuance sizes across the yield curve and when reductions should be considered by the government. The dealer questionnaire, released on Friday, starts the process for the Treasury's next quarterly debt...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields up as June U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rise

(Adds primary dealer survey, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields pared most of Friday's gains as doubts about the economic recovery's strength and dovish Federal Reserve policy were seen as likely to cap yields in the near-term, even after U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rose in June. Demand for goods remained strong even as spending shifts back to services, bolstering expectations that economic growth accelerated in the second quarter. Retail sales rebounded 0.6% last month, the Commerce Department said on Friday. May's sales decline was revised to 1.7% from the previously reported 1.3%. The data was "a little better," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. However, yields are holding near last week's lows and "we're sort of just sitting nowhere now." Yields have dropped since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday and Thursday pledged "powerful support" to complete the U.S. economic recovery, and indicated he saw no need to rush withdrawing economic support because of a recent jump in inflation. "I think most people expected higher yields at this point, just given the economy's reopening ... but Powell's fairly dovish, so it's really hard to. It doesn't feel like it's ready to really go back to the year-to-date high yields," Lederer said. Benchmark 10-year notes gained half a basis point on the day to 1.302%. They are holding just above last week's five-month lows of 1.250% and are down from 1.776% in March. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes was little changed on the day at 107 basis points. An uptick in coronavirus cases tied to the Delta variant have added to concerns about economic strength after Los Angeles County said on Thursday it would reimpose its mask mandate this weekend. The yield curve has flattened in recent weeks as investors prepare for the economic boom from business reopenings to fade, and on concerns that eventual Fed tightening will dampen inflation and slow growth. Some analysts say long-dated yields may be too low relative to expected growth. "The current level of Treasury yields imply a relatively pessimistic growth outlook: the current level of yields would be justified if we lowered our growth forecasts by nearly 3 percentage points, implying just 0.5% real growth over the next year," JPMorgan analysts said in a report late on Thursday. "We think these concerns are overstated, but other recent episodes indicate this gap is unlikely to close quickly." The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday asked its primary bond dealers for their outlook on issuance sizes across the yield curve and when reductions should be considered by the government. The dealer questionnaire, released on Friday, starts the process for the Treasury's next quarterly debt refunding announcement in August. July 16 Friday 3:03PM New York / 1903 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-205/256 0.2275 0.003 Three-year note 99-212/256 0.4329 0.000 Five-year note 100-116/256 0.7815 0.007 Seven-year note 101-46/256 1.0733 0.005 10-year note 102-248/256 1.302 0.005 20-year bond 106-120/256 1.8583 0.014 30-year bond 110-4/256 1.9316 0.013 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.00 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.50 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -30.00 -0.50 spread (Editing by Nick Zieminski and Richard Chang)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields fall to one-week lows as Fed's Powell maintains dovish rhetoric

(Adds comments from Fed's Powell and Evans, adds quote, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell to one-week lows on Thursday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testified before Congress for the second day that rising inflation is likely to be transitory and that the U.S. central bank would continue to support the economy. Powell delivered the same pledge of "powerful support" to complete the U.S. economic recovery as he did on Wednesday, an indication he sees no need to rush the withdrawal of support from the economy because of a recent jump in inflation. “He continues to lean a bit more dovishly than what we saw after the June FOMC meeting via the dot plot,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "That doesn’t mean that tapering still isn’t on track, and it doesn’t mean that we won’t see some shift in monetary policy in 2022 and 2023 in terms of the liftoff rate hike. Rather, that Powell has been pushing back on this notion that there’s some high degree of urgency to start normalizing rates this year,” Lyngen said. Benchmark 10-year yields fell six basis points on Thursday to 1.297%. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes flattened five basis points to 107 basis points. The Fed surprised markets after its June meeting showed that U.S. central bank officials moved their first projected rate increases from 2024 into 2023, with 13 of 18 policymakers foreseeing a "liftoff" in borrowing costs by that year and 11 seeing two quarter-percentage-point rate increases. Long-dated yields have fallen in the past few weeks and the yield curve has flattened as investors prepare for the economic boom from business reopenings to fade, and on concerns that eventually Fed tightening will dampen inflation and slow growth. The market has been choppy at times, however, and market participants say that moves are being influenced by investors positioning for higher rates having to cover those positions when they move against them. “It’s showing us that perhaps positioning is still leaning heavily towards higher rates,” said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife Investment Management in Boston. "There’s still I’d say, on balance, investors who are underweight their usual duration benchmarks, which is part of the explanation for the price action, which doesn’t really make much sense.” Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans also said on Thursday said he's still digesting what the recent leap in inflation means for the appropriate timing of interest rate increases, but signaled he still sees liftoff as years away. Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a 16-month low last week as the labor market gains traction, but worker shortages and bottlenecks in the supply chain are frustrating efforts by businesses to ramp up production to meet strong demand for goods and services. The next major U.S. economic release will be retail sales data for June on Friday. July 15 Thursday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-206/256 0.2251 -0.004 Three-year note 99-212/256 0.4328 -0.005 Five-year note 100-124/256 0.7752 -0.024 Seven-year note 101-56/256 1.0677 -0.039 10-year note 103-4/256 1.2972 -0.059 20-year bond 106-180/256 1.8448 -0.066 30-year bond 110-72/256 1.9206 -0.068 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.50 -2.00 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Nick Zieminski)

Comments / 0

Community Policy