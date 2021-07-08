Dua Lipa to make film debut in Argylle

Eight summers ago, my husband and I took a vacation to Los Angeles, and as a surprise, he booked us a visit to the Stahl House. Officially known as Case Study House #22, the Stahl House was one of 36 prototype residences designed as part of a postwar program dreamed up by Arts & Architecture magazine. A group of influential modernist architects, including Eero Saarinen, Richard Neutra, and Charles and Ray Eames, were commissioned to create houses, mostly in the Los Angeles area, that redefined the look and feel of the contemporary home, on a scale and budget to suit the average American family. They quickly claimed a place among the most iconic and influential residential buildings of the 20th century. Some, including the Stahl House, have been added to the National Register of Historic Places and are open by appointment.