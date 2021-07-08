Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Myrtle Beach, SC

Henrico boy finds megalodon tooth at the beach

By Scott Wise
Posted by 
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QlOzz_0arN3bJg00

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- A rising kindergartener will have quite the artifact to bring to show and tell when school resumes in Henrico County after Labor Day.

Five-year-old Xander Buck was searching for shark teeth with his dad while vacationing this week in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina when he made a rather large discovery.

Xander, who was described by his mother Kelly as an avid shark tooth hunter, was walking on the beach with his father when he unearthed what appeared to be a megalodon tooth.

"He passed the shark's tooth and then I picked it up and then I said, 'Dad, come and look!'" Xander recalled. "And he said, 'Holy cow!' And then when we walked back, my grandma screamed."

Kelly Robison Buck

"We were so excited," Kelly said.

A megalodon was a type of shark that became extinct two and a half million years ago.

The species is said to be among the largest sharks to ever exist.

"I wanted to make sure, so I submitted photos of the tooth to a couple of fossil/tooth groups on Facebook and hundreds of people have agreed that it’s a meg," Kelly continued. "I don’t think he quite understands the gravity of what he’s found, but it’s definitely the largest tooth we’ve ever found!"

As for the fate of his prized find, Kelly said Xander hoped to turn the giant tooth into a necklace.

Comments / 9

WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
North Myrtle Beach, SC
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Society
City
Henrico, VA
Henrico County, VA
Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Henrico County, VA
Society
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
County
Henrico County, VA
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Lifestyle
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meg#Shark Tooth#Shark Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Kids
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Relationships
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
WTVR CBS 6

Virginia to provide guidance on masks in schools

New guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that masks be worn in schools by everyone two years of age or older, even if they have been vaccinated. The group said that this recommendation is part of a layered approach to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Comments / 9

Community Policy