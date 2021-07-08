Marilyn Manson Turns Self in Over Assault Charges, Released Without Bail

Actor Andy Dick, who is best known for shows like NewsRadio, was arrested over the weekend for assault with a deadly weapon according to the LAPD (via Page Six). According to the report and Elisa Jordana, who talked about the incident in question on Kermit and Friends, Dick ended up hitting his partner Lucas with a metal chair, and according to Jordana Lucas was taken to Cedars-Sinai hospital afterward. "He could have killed him," Jordana said, adding "I saw pictures, I saw video; it's not good." The LAPD also confirmed that Dick was arrested on June 26th and that his bail had been set at $50,000.