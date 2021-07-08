Marilyn Manson Turns Self in Over Assault Charges, Released Without Bail
Marilyn Manson reportedly turned himself in over recent assault charges, subsequently being released without bail. The Blast reports that Manson surrendered to the L.A.P.D. at Hollywood precinct, which was agreed to by new Hampshire police, where the assault charges were filed. The shock rocker was ultimately released without bail, on a deal that he will appear at a court hearing in Laconia, New Hampshire in August.popculture.com
