These Deadly Cool Cruella de Vil Costumes Are Sure to Win Halloween

Few pop-culture gemstones have had as much of an impact on fashion as Clueless, the '90s rom-com that celebrates an anniversary this week amid a next-gen revival. Mona May, the film's costume designer, is one of the most prolific talents in the industry, deserving of credit for our modern worlds. May's styling for pre-Y2K cult hits like Romy and Michele's High School Reunion and Never Been Kissed has shaped 2021's fashion (Liquid minidresses! Twinsets!), while Clueless's Cher (Alicia Silverstone) and Dionne (Stacey Dash) remain lifestyle muses decades later. "It's not just the fashion that mesmerizes people over the 25 years since the movie has been out," May tells me on a video call from Berlin. "Each look really was related to who they were. You love these characters—you love the girls."