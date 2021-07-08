Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

These Deadly Cool Cruella de Vil Costumes Are Sure to Win Halloween

By Jill Gleeson
countryliving.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the entire pantheon of Disney villains, there is no one quite as fearsome—or as fashionable—as the callous, cold, and downright contemptible Cruella de Vil. The Dalmatian-hating baddie with style to spare has been instantly recognizable since her first on-screen appearance in the 1961 animated movie, 101 Dalmatians, making Cruella de Vil Halloween garb a popular choice for women year after year. But now, with the new live action prequel Cruella a huge hit, October 31 promises to be de Vil day. So why not set aside other costume favorites, like scarecrows, cowgirls and horses, and think about pulling together your own take on Disney's most celebrated scoundrel this Halloween?

www.countryliving.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costume#Wrap Dress#Dalmatians#The Red Dress#Dl#Good Housekeeping#Woman S Day#Country Living#Washingtonian#Canadian#Edge Media Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Disney
Related
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

J.Lo Paired a Floral Valentino Maxi Dress with Her Famous Swarovski Crystal Bling Cup

J.Lo is keeping it fresh in summer florals. Yesterday, the superstar was photographed in a flowing, flower-print chiffon maxi dress by Valentino as she ran errands in Los Angeles. She paired the long-sleeved, romantic frock with a red-and-white printed canvas tote bag also by the Italian fashion house, oversized pink sunglasses by Celine, and matching platform strappy sandals by Aquazzura. The singer wore her hair in a sleek, high ponytail with minimal diamond stud earrings and carried her signature Swarovski crystal-embellished reusable cup.
Beauty & Fashiondapsmagic.com

Cruella – Mr. DAPs’ Home Entertainment Review

In Cruella, Disney fans finally see the origin story of one of Disney’s most notorious villains. Since first appearing in 101 Dalmations, Cruella de Vil has been terrifyingly ruthless when it comes to puppies and fashion. In this live-action origin story starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, fans finally see why. Taking place in the 1970s, Cruella is about a girl figuring out who she is and how she will pursue her dreams.
Beauty & Fashiongoodhousekeeping.com

The Best DIY WandaVision Costumes to Help Bring Out Your Inner Superhero This Halloween

For Halloween, if you want to create a DIY costume that's easy, simple and honors your love of pop culture, we have just the thing. For 2021, you cannot go wrong with a homemade look that channels Disney+'s WandaVision. ICYMI: WandaVision, which featured Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff (a.k.a the Scarlet Witch), Paul Bettany as Vision and Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness was one of the biggest shows of the year.
MoviesThe Oakland Press

With ‘Cruella’ available, a look at the 7 best Disney classics

I guess I’m princess-phobic? I don’t care about royalty in real life or on the screen, and that goes double for animated movies. As “Ratatouille” and “The Incredibles” filmmaker Brad Bird often points out, animation is a medium, not a genre, and it can be used to tell almost any story. But my favorites among Disney’s many classics tend not to tell stories about princesses who end up marrying boring princes because they kissed them or put a shoe on them or whatever. I’ll give those women points for not being born into splendor — Disney princesses tend to marry into their titles — but if falling in love with some dude is the whole point of a movie, it’s a “no” for me, dawg.
MakeupHarper's Bazaar

The 12 Best Halloween Makeup Kits For Every Costume

Once you have your Halloween costume all figured out, the makeup is often just as essential. But on this one night, you might need to invest in a few products you don't typically wear in your day-to-day routine. You know, like glow-in-the-dark face paint and Euphoria stickers. And let's be honest: Some looks are all about the beauty look, like Harley Quinn, for instance. This tutorial from Christen Dominique breaks it down step by step:
San Mateo, CAfuncheap.com

Coyote Point Outdoor Halloween Movie Night “Cruella” (San Mateo)

“Coyote Point” 2021 Outdoor Movie Nights (San Mateo) Gather friends and family, pack a picnic and join CuriOdyssey for a fun-filled summer evening during Coyote Point Movie Nights in July, August, September and October at Coyote Point Park in San Mateo. Watch your favorite movies, experiment with fun CuriOdyssey science...
Petsromper.com

These 17 Halloween Costume Combos For Dogs & Babies Are The Cutest Ever

If you have both a baby and a dog to dress up this Halloween, then embrace this opportunity completely. The matching Halloween costume combos for dogs and babies are all about maximizing their cuteness factor. Whether they’re dressed up like movie characters, bugs, or classic Halloween creatures, these costume duos are sure to grab all the attention this October.
New York City, NYPage Six

Lady Gaga goes full ‘Pretty Woman’ in pink polka dots

They don’t call her Lady Gaga for nothing. The “Born This Way” singer, 35, looked perfectly polished during NYC’s scorching heat wave on Tuesday, stepping out in a pink polka-dot dress ($1,503) by Alessandra Rich. Gaga accessorized her “Pretty Woman”-worthy ensemble with white pumps, cat-eye sunglasses, an itty-bitty Fendi bag...
ApparelPosted by
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox's Skintight Corset Dress Was Made 10 Times Hotter With These Lace-Up Stilettos

You know that joyous moment when you find a dress that just fits like a glove and hugs you in all the right places? I imagine that's exactly how Megan Fox felt when she stepped into this gorgeous corset number for her July 12 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Just two days after she wore a Bridgerton-esque rose-gold midi dress while attending a UFC fight in Las Vegas, the Till Death actress opted for yet another corset dress, but this time, a much simpler style.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
CNN

Lil Nas X wows BET Awards red carpet in elaborate gown

Lil Nas X took the BET Awards red carpet by storm Sunday, stepping out in two bold gender-fluid outfits before performing in an ancient Egypt-inspired look. The musician, who turned up in a striking gown, reappeared in an eye-catching floral suit then changed into an all-gold outfit for a live rendition of "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Raven-Symoné and Wife Miranda Pearman-Maday Wore Matching Looks on the Red Carpet

Cue the awws! Raven-Symoné posed with her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, in coordinated outfits during Saturday's Daytime Emmy Awards for Children's and Animation. Raven, who was hosting the show, matched Miranda in a chic black dress. The Raven's Home star wore a long black dress, which had alligator skin-inspired lapels. The dress dipped low in the front and was left open to reveal a black bra. She finished her red carpet look off with a pair of chunky leather boots. As for Miranda, she coordinated with her wife in a black sleeveless dress that had multiple cutouts across the waist.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

How Cher and Dionne Would Dress in 2021, According to Clueless’s Costume Designer

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Few pop-culture gemstones have had as much of an impact on fashion as Clueless, the ’90s rom-com that celebrates an anniversary this week amid a next-gen revival. Mona May, the film’s costume designer, is one of the most prolific talents in the industry, deserving of credit for our modern worlds. May’s styling for pre-Y2K cult hits like Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion and Never Been Kissed has shaped 2021’s fashion (Liquid minidresses! Twinsets!), while Clueless’s Cher (Alicia Silverstone) and Dionne (Stacey Dash) remain lifestyle muses decades later. “It’s not just the fashion that mesmerizes people over the 25 years since the movie has been out,” May tells me on a video call from Berlin. “Each look really was related to who they were. You love these characters—you love the girls.”
TravelPosted by
TheStreet

Fall Favorites Return To The Disneyland Resort From Sept. 3-Oct. 31, 2021, With Halloween Time, Plaza De La Familia And The Separate-ticket Event Oogie Boogie Bash - A Disney Halloween Party

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort returns with frightfully fun experiences for guests of all ages from Sep. 3 through Oct. 31, 2021, with Halloween magic throughout Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. From transformed Halloween-themed attractions Haunted Mansion Holiday and Guardians of the Galaxy - Monsters After Dark, to sightings of favorite Disney characters and villains, beloved seasonal décor including the Mickey Mouse jack-o'-lantern and delightfully delicious treats, there is family-friendly fun for every ghoul or goblin to enjoy at the Disneyland Resort. Downtown Disney District gets in the spirit as well, from Sept. 9 through Oct. 31, with delightful décor, seasonal treats and an all-new Halloween-themed pumpkin hunt, Pluto's Pumpkin Pursuit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy