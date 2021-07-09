Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer ‘Finally Go Public’ With Their Relationship?

By A Ariel Gordon
Gossip Cop
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating? That’s the story one tabloid’s pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates. Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer ‘Acting On Their Feelings’?. This week’s edition of New Idea reports that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have been quietly seeing each other for a while and...

www.gossipcop.com

Comments / 15

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Ross, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Stern
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Matthew Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gossip
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Gossip Cop

Reese Witherspoon’s Husband Jealous Of Her Success, Wants Out Of Marriage?

Are Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth living separate lives? That was one tabloid’s story this time last year. Gossip Cop knows a lot can change in a year, so we’re checking back in on the couple. Reese Witherspoon And Jim Toth Going Their Separate Ways?. Twelve months ago, Life &...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Jennifer Aniston Revealed the Truth Behind That Flirty Brad Pitt Moment

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are easily one of the most talked about former couples in Hollywood, with fans constantly looking for signs that the two will rekindle their romance. In Sept. 2020, Aniston and Pitt gave them one in bright neon lights. The two actors participated in a virtual table read of the classic 1982 teen movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High, where they read the script with a bunch of other huge stars. But it was their interaction that made headlines. "Hi Aniston," Pitt said with a big smile at the start of the event. "Hi Pitt," she responded, as she twirled her hair. Then, he asked how she was and Aniston replied, "Good, honey, how are you doin'?" The moment captured the hearts of many and was dissected all across the internet. Neither Aniston nor Pitt has said much about it, but in a new interview, Aniston finally got real about the seemingly flirtatious exchange.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

One Of Jennifer Aniston's Ex-Boyfriends Opens Up About What She's Really Like

One of Jennifer Aniston's exes is opening up about what it's really like to date the former "Friends" star. Aniston has been linked to a number of famous faces over the years, so it's easy to forget she dated Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz way back in 1995. Yep, just as she was getting to grips with fame as Rachel Green she and Duritz were an item, a few years before her "Friends" co-star and real life bestie Courteney Cox was linked to him.
TV & VideosTODAY.com

This Jennifer Aniston look-alike will make you think you've found a new 'Friend'

Because it sure looks like it! And, in fact, sounds like the star of "Friends"!. In this viral video, which has been viewed 2.5 million times in two days, a woman who looks a whole lot like Aniston, says, "I want to quit. But then I think I should stick it out. Then, I think why would such a person stay in such a demeaning job just because it's remotely related to the field they are interested in."
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Wide Open Country

Why Working With Dolly Parton Made Jennifer Aniston 'Burst Into Tears'

Though Dolly Parton never technically appeared in the 2018 Netflix movie Dumplin', she served at film's true inspiration. Her music scores the unusual coming-of-story, about a teenager -- torn between pageant queens and drag queens -- who idolized the country singer. Parton even contributed six new songs to the soundtrack. Among them, a collaboration with one of the Dumplin' stars, Jennifer Aniston! Of that recording experience, Aniston called it "terrifying... I just burst into tears!" Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actress explained how emotional it was to sing alongside an icon like Dolly Parton. For her part though, Parton says Aniston handled the experience "like a pro."
CelebritiesPrevention

Jennifer Aniston Reveals What ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck Is Really Like to Work With

After the iconic Friends reunion, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and the rest of the cast have been giving more interviews about their time working on the show. A particular interview that’s getting a lot of buzz is the one Jennifer, Courteney, and Lisa had with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show podcast. In it, Jennifer revealed that there was a guest actor who wasn’t great to be with on set. “It was as if they were just too ‘above’ this, to be on a sitcom,” she reportedly said.
MusicGossip Cop

John Mayer, Jennifer Aniston Secretly Dating Again?

Are Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer an item again? That was one tabloid’s story earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. Jennifer Aniston And John Mayer On ‘Secret Dates’?. Back in April, Woman’s Day reported Jennifer Aniston and her ex-boyfriend John Mayer had been meeting up in secret for...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Jennifer Aniston look-alike confuses fans with Rachel impression: ‘Craziest doppelganger I’ve ever seen’

A Jennifer Aniston look-alike has gone viral on social media after fans were stunned by her spot-on impression of the Friends star.TikTok user @she_plusthree – real name Lisa Tranel – gained widespread attention on the video sharing platform after viewers noticed her striking resemblance to Aniston.In her most recent video, which has been watched by more than 2.7 million users, Tranel filmed herself impersonating Aniston’s character in Friends, Rachel Green.In the clip, Tranel lip-syncs a scene from the season three episode titled “The One Where Chandler Can’t Remember Which Sister”, which aired in 1997. “I want to quit, but...
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Jennifer Aniston Says One Rude ‘Friends’ Guest Star Acted ‘Above’ Being On Show

Smelly Cat might have reeked, but it wasn’t his fault. The same cannot be said, however, for a certain “Friends” guest star who sounds like he stank to work with. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow were guests on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” Wednesday, where Aniston said that one particular male actor who appeared on the beloved sitcom had an “attitude” while on set.
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Jennifer Aniston Cried After Singing For Dolly Parton

Jennifer Aniston and Dolly Parton met while working on the Netflix film Dumplin’ a few years ago. While Dolly didn’t actually star in the film, she co-wrote six original songs for the soundtrack and performed some of the songs. Jennifer stars in the film as Rosie, a former beauty queen...
Celebritiestvinsider.com

Jennifer Aniston Tells Howard Stern About Actor Who Had an ‘Attitude’ on ‘Friends’ Set

The HBO Max Friends reunion special has come and gone, but the show’s stars are still thinking back about their time on the popular NBC sitcom, including Jennifer Aniston. Speaking to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show on Wednesday, June 23, the Morning Show star opened up about an unnamed male actor who had an “attitude” on set. “It was as if they were just too above this to be on a sitcom,” she recalled. “I remember when we were doing a network run-through, the network and the producers would just laugh. And this person would be like, ‘Listen to them, just laughing at their own jokes. So stupid, not even funny.'”
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Distractify

Jennifer Aniston’s Doppelgänger Perfectly Channels Rachel Green in Viral TikTok

A Jennifer Aniston doppelgänger has TikTok fooled, so much so that viral sensation Lisa Tranel had to update her TikTok bio to clarify that she’s not the Friends star. In case you haven’t seen her June 30, 2021 video, Lisa gets Jennifer’s mannerisms and body language down to a tee, and we’re all just waiting for the actress to comment on Lisa’s impression — and maybe even share the video with her 37.5 million Instagram followers.
YogaPosted by
E! News

Jennifer Aniston Is Sharing All Her Self-Care Secrets—And You're Going to Want to Take Notes

Watch: Jennifer Aniston's 1st E! Interview: E! News Rewind. We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Brad Pitt Secretly Dating A-list Ex for 'Mutual Benefits'?

More than 30 years in the limelight, Brad Pitt has spent years going through numerous relationships in Hollywood, but one of them was rumored to come back under the terms of "Friends with Benefits." Juliette Lewis, Christina Applegate, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Nicole Poturalski are a part of his...

Comments / 15

Community Policy