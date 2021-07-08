Flash Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calhoun; Refugio; Victoria FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EASTERN REFUGIO, SOUTHEASTERN VICTORIA AND CALHOUN COUNTIES At 528 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Seadrift, Long Mott, Green Lake, Magnolia Beach, Indianola and Matagorda Island State Park. This includes the following streams and drainages East Coloma Creek, Placedo Creek, Sixmile Creek, Hog Bayou, San Antonio Bay, Chocolate Bayou, Coloma Creek and East Matagorda Bay. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED