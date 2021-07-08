Cancel
Chubbuck, ID

Carnival comes to Chubbuck

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
 13 days ago
CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - If your kids have been bouncing off the walls this summer and they need something to do, the carnival is in Chubbuck.

Midway of Fun from California spent Wednesday night and Thursday setting up for their 10 day run at the Pine Ridge Mall parking lot.

The carnival opens Thursday at 4:00 pm.

You can buy individual rides or the wristbands are $30 for unlimited rides throughout the day.

Idaho Falls, ID
