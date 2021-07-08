Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bergen County, NJ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bergen by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Bergen The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Bronx County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York Southern Westchester County in southeastern New York * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yonkers, New Rochelle, Mott Haven, East Tremont, Ridgefield, Throgs Neck Bridge, Harlem, Riverdale, Co-op City, Fort Lee, Englewood, Bronxville, City Island, Upper West Side, Mount Vernon, Eastchester, Cliffside Park, Palisades Park, Mamaroneck and Tenafly. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Riverdale, NJ
City
Englewood, NJ
City
Fort Lee, NJ
City
Tenafly, NJ
City
Ridgefield, NJ
City
Palisades Park, NJ
City
Cliffside Park, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 22:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pima; Pinal THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning northwest of Tucson has moved northwestward into southern Pinal County. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A warning continues for south central Pinal county.
Pondera County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pondera by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 16:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-21 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pondera A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL PONDERA COUNTY At 409 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Conrad, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Conrad and Ledger. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Archuleta County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 13:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southwest Colorado, including the following area, Southwest San Juan Mountains. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again across much of southwest Colorado through this evening. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area. The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southwest Colorado, including the following area, Southwest San Juan Mountains. * From Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again across much of southwest Colorado Thursday afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for San Bernardino County in southern California Southern Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 615 PM PDT. * At 307 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Nipton, Nipton Road, Brant Cima Road, And Ivanpah Road. This includes the area that was previously was under a Flash Flood Warning for the Nipton area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 21:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pinal THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning northwest of Tucson has moved northwestward into southern Pinal County. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A warning continues for south central Pinal county.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 22:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm and possible dense blowing dust will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTY At 1013 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Picacho Peak State Park, or 20 miles northwest of Marana, moving northwest at 15 to 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eloy, Picacho, Picacho Peak State Park and Red Rock. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 209 and 231. Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 119. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 14:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MST FOR NORTHWESTERN PIMA COUNTY At 237 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Ajo, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ajo. This includes Route 85 between mile markers 47 and 48. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 12:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 315 PM MST. * At 1213 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Potato Patch Campground and Playground Group Campground. This includes the following highways State Route 89A between mile markers 330 and 343. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 21:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Pima County in southeastern Arizona South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1145 PM MST. * At 942 PM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen in the Rancho Vistoso and Catalina areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina State Park, Oracle Junction and Dove Mountain.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 16:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 530 PM MST. * At 225 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Dolan Springs, Pierce Ferry Road, and Cottonwood Road.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 09:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Pima County in southeastern Arizona South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1145 PM MST. * At 942 PM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen in the Rancho Vistoso and Catalina areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina State Park, Oracle Junction and Dove Mountain.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 16:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 730 PM MST. * At 418 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Emergency Management also reported Flash Flooding at DW Ranch Road. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kingman, Dw Ranch Road and Blake Ranch Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 14:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rainfall over the Tenderfoot Fire scar will flood neighborhoods next to the scar and highway 89A south of Yarnell. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Tenderfoot Fire scar in Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 330 PM MST. * At 236 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Tenderfoot Fire scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Tenderfoot Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Tenderfoot Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yarnell and Glen Ilah. This includes the following highways State Route 89 between mile markers 277 and 278. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 815 PM MST. * At 351 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Aguila. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 80 and 89. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 415 PM MST. * At 311 PM MST, County officials reported significant flooding still ongoing on DW Ranch Road. Rainfall has ended there but flash flooding is expected to continue. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding affecting DW Ranch Road. SOURCE...Local county officials. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of DW Ranch Road, other low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eastern Kingman, Dw Ranch Road and Blake Ranch Road. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Douglas County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 18:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Douglas The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Douglas County in northeastern Colorado * Until 915 PM MDT. * At 619 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, gulches, roads, and poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Franktown, The Pinery and Castlewood Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 17:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN MOHAVE COUNTY At 539 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that heavy rainfall had ended for this area with only light rain expected in the next hour. However, continued runoff from this earlier activity may still be resulting in flooding, specifically of DW Ranch Road. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding of DW Ranch Road and other nearby roadways or washes. SOURCE...Radar and county officials. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kingman, DW Ranch Road and Blake Ranch Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 22:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Pima County in southeastern Arizona South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1145 PM MST. * At 942 PM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen in the Rancho Vistoso and Catalina areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina State Park, Oracle Junction and Dove Mountain.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 12:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents in the warned area should shelter in place, and stay away from creeks and local drainages. Flood waters and debris from the Museum Fire scar will affect Mount Elden Estates, with lesser impacts downstream. The Paradise and Grandview Drive neighborhoods may see elevated flows in local drainages. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE MUSEUM FIRE SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 1257 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Museum Fire scar. Highest rain rates are taking place on the western side of the scar with an automatic rain gauge reporting 0.98 inches of rain in the last 30 minutes in that area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Museum Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Museum Fire scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Flagstaff. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Yuma County, AZweather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 20:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Southwestern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Southeastern Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 900 PM MST/900 PM PDT/. * At 812 PM MST/812 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 16 miles south of Wellton to near Ligurta to near Kinter, moving west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 25. CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 87 and 96. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 50. Locations impacted include Yuma, Somerton, Fortuna Foothills, Blaisdell, Kinter, Andrade, Ligurta, Winterhaven and Araby. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.

Comments / 0

Community Policy