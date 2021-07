LAS VEGAS – Gilbert Burns is not going to let his most recent setback stop him from achieving his dream. The UFC welterweight contender returns to the cage this Saturday at UFC 264 in hopes to get back on track to the title after suffering a TKO loss to champion Kamaru Usman back in February. The loss to Usman left Burns (19-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) devastated, crying in the middle of the cage as he saw his six-fight winning streak and hopes of becoming champion come to an end that night.