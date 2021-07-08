Cancel
Bronx, NY

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bronx, New York, Westchester by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bronx; New York; Westchester FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BERGEN, BRONX, NEW YORK (MANHATTAN) AND SOUTHERN WESTCHESTER COUNTIES At 715 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported numerous road closures and water rescues across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. A few additional showers are possible through this evening. Additional flash flooding is not expected. HAZARD...Flooded and impassable roadways and swollen creeks and streams. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flooded small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that have experienced flash flooding include Yonkers, New Rochelle, Mott Haven, East Tremont, Ridgefield, Throgs Neck Bridge, Harlem, Riverdale, Co-op City, Fort Lee, Englewood, Bronxville, City Island, Upper West Side, Mount Vernon, Eastchester, Cliffside Park, Palisades Park, Mamaroneck and Tenafly. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

alerts.weather.gov

