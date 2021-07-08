Flood Warning issued for Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aransas The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Warning for Western Aransas County in south central Texas Southwestern Refugio County in south central Texas Northeastern San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 320 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen in the last several hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Rockport, Refugio, Woodsboro, Bayside, Bonnie View, Copano Village, Key Allegro, Palm Harbor and Fulton. This includes the following streams and drainages Dog Branch, Alameda Creek, Medio Creek, Copano Creek, Mission River, Devils Run, Mission Bay, Monkey Slough, Aransas Bay, Dry Creek, Chocolate Swale, Aransas River, Rosa Creek, La, Blanco Creek, Sous Creek and Melon Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.